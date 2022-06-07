Briton charged with manslaughter after allegedly being ‘drunk’ on watch for Inverness-registered cargo ship involved in fatal collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A British seaman has been charged after allegedly being “drunk on his watch” when an Inverness-registered cargo ship collided with a Danish vessel.

Danish authorities charged a 30-year-old British seaman with negligent manslaughter over a fatal cargo ship collision that killed two people.

The Scot Carrier was Montrose-bound on the busy Baltic shipping route off Sweden when it collided with the Danish barge on December 13.

The cargo ships collided south of Ystad in Sweden, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, leaving the two crew members of the MV Karin Hoj missing.

A major rescue operation was launched and the search operation by air and sea eventually located their bodies.

According to Danish authorities, the Briton, who has not been named, was the duty mate on the Scot Carrier.

He was also charged with failing to provide help or assistance to the Karin Hoj’s crew.

The seaman was extradited to Denmark in February.

He has since been held in pre-trial custody and faces a trial later this month in Copenhagen.