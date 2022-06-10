Clay sculptures and the world’s first mobile luge ramp: Friday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby June 10, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 3:50 pm 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. A gallery assistant looks at a vintage horn gramophone belonging to John Peel during a photo call for highlights from Bonhams Live In Session: Property From The John Peel Archive sale which takes place on Tuesday June 14 at Bonhams in London. Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire Hundreds of millions of butterflies began to emerge from chrysalises in the Honghe butterfly valley in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, forming a rare ecological spectacle. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Four performers from London’s Dragonsquad busking crew promote AndroidX+MHz’s upcoming CROWD_CTRL outdoor performance at Queen’s Park Arena as part of Tramway’s Summer Season programme, Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group Pupils with Petty Officer Tommy O’Toole from the Royal Navy at the start gate of the world’s first mobile luge ramp, designed and manufactured by engineering students at Glasgow Caledonian University with the help of pupils from six Renfrewshire primary schools. The 2.5m high and 13m long ramp, commissioned by the Royal Navy was handed to the Royal Navy luge team during an event at Glasgow Caledonian University. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A man rides his horse in the River Eden on Day 2 of the Appleby Horse Fair, the annual gathering of gypsies and travellers. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Artist Daniel Silver alongside some of his clay sculptures in his first ever Scottish solo exhibition ‘Looking’ at Fruitmarket, Edinburgh, which opens to the public on Saturday 11 June and runs until 25 September and features in this summer’s Edinburgh Art Festival. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire Due to lack of space inside the mosque for the gathering of more worshipers, Muslims are performing Friday prayers on the main road of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo by Syed Mahabubul Kader/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Yangon, Myanmar, June 10, 2022. Myanmar has been administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged five to 12 years old at basic education schools across the country since June 2, the state-run television channel MRTV reported on Friday. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock A dog wears a 70th Anniversary Queen Jubilee jacket during the Royal Cornwall show at Whitecross near Wadebridge. Photo by Chris Jackson/PA Wire A paramilitary trooper stands on guard during a shutdown observed against former India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, over her remarks about Prophet Muhammed (PBUH), in Srinagar, India. Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Bryson DeChambeau joins Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series School League Tables: A closer look at Glen Urquhart and Inverness High Schools Ex-Old Bailey judge offers glimpse ‘behind curtain’ of legal world Catherine Deveney: Modern Britain is perpetuating Empire mentality with university visa scheme