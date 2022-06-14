Grenfell Memorial and Ukraine: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Louis Delbarre June 14, 2022, 3:38 pm People place white roses in memory of the victims at the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2018. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From the Grenfell fire memorial to the ongoing war in Ukraine, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A member of the public holds a white rose at the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. A man examines the roof of a hospital damaged during shelling in Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine. AP Photo. Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s iconic restaurant on Tuesday departed the city, after its parent company failed to find a new owner and lacked funds to maintain the establishment amid months of COVID-19 restrictions. AP Photo/Kin Cheung. President Joe Biden walks from Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Susan Walsh. A waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98% percent full as it rises near the Nubble Light, Monday, June 13, 2022, in York, Maine. The moon will reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a Supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the “Strawberry Moon” because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. AP Photo/Julio Cortez. The Dean of Westminster David Hoyle at the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire People sit and watch the wildlife across the River Mersey in Hale, Merseyside. Picture date: Tuesday June 14, 2022. Peter Byrne/PA Wire. A dolphin flicks up a small flat fish at the mouth of the Tyne at Tynemouth on the North East coast. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. Typhoons flying in a pair over West Falklands, which are part of the British military deployments that remain in the Falkland Islands, 40 years on from the conclusion of the UK’s conflict with Argentina. Sgt Rob Travis RAF/PA Wire. A racegoer in a hat ahead of day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join survivors and mourners at Grenfell service Russia sanctions dozens of UK journalists and media figures Senior royals and politicians join Grenfell community for fifth anniversary PM’s tribute to ‘daring and bravery’ of Falklands task force on 40th anniversary