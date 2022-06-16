Irpin, Ukraine and floods in India: Thursday’s News in Pictures By Louis Delbarre June 16, 2022, 3:13 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 3:36 pm 0 comments French President Emmanuel Macron, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visit Irpin, outside Kyiv. Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From a presidential visit to Irpin to a major flood in India, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A Ukrainian national flag hangs from a balcony of a civilian destroyed building in Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP. Boys pull a scooter through a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Gauhati, India. AP Photo/Anupam Nath. Muslims shout slogans against Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson of India’s governing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, as they react to the derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad made by her, during a protest outside a mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh. AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu General Secretary of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi gives a speech during a rally in front of its headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia. A nationwide public sector strike in Tunisia is poised to paralyze land and air transportation and other vital activities Thursday with the North African nation already in the midst of a deteriorating economic crisis. AP Photo/Hassene Dridi. People out in the sunshine at cullercoats bay on North Tyneside, on what is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. Federal police officers load body bags with recovered human remains onto a police vehicle after being found during a search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil. AP Photo/Edmar Barros. People walking in the sunshine at Blyth beach in Northumberland, on what is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont. AP Photo/David Goldman. A woman walks in the street during a heat wave in Lyon, central France, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The hot weather is expected to last for several days across the country. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags Gallery News photos Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal News team Scottish politics Three-day rail strike will be ‘devastating’ for Aberdeen and Highlands economy June 16, 2022 News Readers’ Ombudsman: Speaking the same language over style and standards June 16, 20221 News Weekend court roll – illegal puppy farmers and runaway rapists June 12, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Ross County start season at Tynecastle, while Caley Thistle face newcomers Queen’s Park Elgin City to kick off season at home against East Fife BREAKING: Aberdeen start Premiership season with televised away clash at champions Celtic Cove to host Raith on Championship debut while Peterhead face Airdrie Moreen Simpson: Don’t listen to Ainsley – rowies are nectar of the gods Calvin Ramsay can thrive at Liverpool to become a ‘special player’, says Aberdeen legend Willie Miller
