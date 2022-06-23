T-Rex and pagan rituals: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
T-Rex and pagan rituals: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
June 23, 2022, 5:03 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Yingqi Guan, MA Jewellery & Metal, with their piece titled Me and My Ugliness, at the Royal College of Art’s 2022 Graduate Show, at the RCA’s Battersea campus in London. Photo by Dave Parry/PA Wire
Women displaced by drought queue to fill containers with water at the Kaam Jiroon camp for the internally-displaced in Baidoa, Somalia. Photo by Abdulkadir Mohamed/Norwegian Refugee Council
Team Slovak perform during the preliminary of Artistic Swimming Women Team Highlight in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
People walk past a polling sign at Lightwaves Leisure Centre in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, during the Wakefield by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of Imran Ahmad Khan following his conviction for sexual assault. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire
A crow perches on one of the destroyed Russian military vehicles on show in Mykhailivska Square, Kyiv,  Ukraine. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock
A knitted tennis scene on top of a post box outside Wimbledon train station ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Action from the 6th round of the 2022 WRC World Rally Car Championship, from June 23 to 26, 2022 at Nairobi, Kenya. Photo by Nikos Katikis/DPPI/LiveMedia/Shutterstock </p> <p>
A herd of cattle crossing a river on the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock</p> <p>
Hong Kong citizens surround a robotic T-Rex on display at the city centre in the afternoon. Robot T-Rex display is part of ‘ celebration ‘ for 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s ‘ Handover ‘ to PRC in 1997. Photo by Liau Chung-ren/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Tourists travel on traditional boats in Aveiro, Portugal. Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
People stand near a house damaged in an earthquake in Paktika province, Afghanistan, on June 23, 2022. The Taliban-run administration in Afghanistan has called for international assistance amid ongoing rescue operations following the devastating earthquake Wednesday in the eastern area of the Asian country. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock</p> <p>
As the sunset approaches the pagan opening ritual for the festival concludes with fireworks and a bonfire of the phoenix, around the stone circle – The 2022 Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm, Glastonbury. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock

