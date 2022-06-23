T-Rex and pagan rituals: Thursday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby June 23, 2022, 5:03 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Yingqi Guan, MA Jewellery & Metal, with their piece titled Me and My Ugliness, at the Royal College of Art’s 2022 Graduate Show, at the RCA’s Battersea campus in London. Photo by Dave Parry/PA Wire Women displaced by drought queue to fill containers with water at the Kaam Jiroon camp for the internally-displaced in Baidoa, Somalia. Photo by Abdulkadir Mohamed/Norwegian Refugee Council Team Slovak perform during the preliminary of Artistic Swimming Women Team Highlight in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock People walk past a polling sign at Lightwaves Leisure Centre in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, during the Wakefield by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of Imran Ahmad Khan following his conviction for sexual assault. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire A crow perches on one of the destroyed Russian military vehicles on show in Mykhailivska Square, Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock A knitted tennis scene on top of a post box outside Wimbledon train station ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire. Action from the 6th round of the 2022 WRC World Rally Car Championship, from June 23 to 26, 2022 at Nairobi, Kenya. Photo by Nikos Katikis/DPPI/LiveMedia/Shutterstock </p> <p> A herd of cattle crossing a river on the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock</p> <p> Hong Kong citizens surround a robotic T-Rex on display at the city centre in the afternoon. Robot T-Rex display is part of ‘ celebration ‘ for 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s ‘ Handover ‘ to PRC in 1997. Photo by Liau Chung-ren/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Tourists travel on traditional boats in Aveiro, Portugal. Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto/Shutterstock People stand near a house damaged in an earthquake in Paktika province, Afghanistan, on June 23, 2022. The Taliban-run administration in Afghanistan has called for international assistance amid ongoing rescue operations following the devastating earthquake Wednesday in the eastern area of the Asian country. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock</p> <p> As the sunset approaches the pagan opening ritual for the festival concludes with fireworks and a bonfire of the phoenix, around the stone circle – The 2022 Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm, Glastonbury. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tim Henman believes Emma Raducanu can survive glare of the Wimbledon spotlight Highland Wildlife Park at 50: MSPs praise ‘cherished’ park as we celebrate decades of conservation in pictures A long summer to come: Friday’s News in Pictures 7 Renowned golfers from the Black & White era