Home News UK

A long summer to come: Friday’s News in Pictures

By Louis Delbarre
June 24, 2022, 4:38 pm
The islands of Lamb and South Dog in the Firth of Forth off the East Lothian coast at North Berwick, at sunset. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

From Glastonburry Music Festival to the beginning of summer, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

 

Migrants arrive on Spanish soil after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco in Melilla, Spain. Dozens of migrants stormed the border crossing between Morocco and the Spanish enclave city of Melilla on Friday in what is the first such incursion since Spain and Morocco mended diplomatic relations last month. AP Photo/Javier Bernardo.

 

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the ruins of the sports complex of the National Technical University in Kharkiv, Ukraine, damaged during a night shelling. The building received significant damage. A fire broke out in one part but firefighters managed to put it out. AP Photo/Andrii Marienko.

 

Delme Thomas walks to the coffin during the remembrance service for former Wales fly-half Phil Bennett, held at the Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli. David Davies/PA Wire.
Festival goers in the crowd as Rufus Wainwright plays on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.Yui Mok/PA Wire.
The crowd watch the Libertines on the Other Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Yui Mok/PA Wire.
Andy Murray practices on Court 1 ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Adam Davy/PA Wire.
Texel sheep in the judging ring at the Royal Highland Show in Ingliston. The show runs from Thursday to Sunday with over 1,000 trade exhibitors, over 2,000 livestock competitors entering into 900 plus competitions with over 6,500 animals.The 4 day event, this year celebrating its 200th anniversary of the first Show held in 1822, is the pinnacle of the agricultural calendar. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

