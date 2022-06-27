Queen in Edinburgh and Wimbledon gets underway: Monday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross June 27, 2022, 2:18 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 2:30 pm 0 Queen Elizabeth II attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, accompanied by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture via PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From day one at Wimbledon t0 the Queen’s visit to Edinburgh, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, outside the Old Bailey, central London, on the first of several days of court walkouts by CBA members in a row over legal aid funding. Picture via PA. This image made available by the Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office shows the bullet train after a collision, in Bohumin, Czech Republic. A bullet train has collided with an engine in a train station in north-eastern Czech Republic, killing one and injuring five people. The Czech Railways say the accident took place early in the morning on Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague. Picture via AP. Women hold a portrait of murdered Jesuit priest Javier Campos Morales as the funeral procession of Morales and fellow priest Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar arrives to Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico. Picture via AP. Paradegoers participate in the NYC Pride March. Picture via AP. Activist Amy Nachtrab, of Delaware, shouts into a bullhorn during a rally organized by the Democratic Party at the Ohio Statehouse following the overturning of Roe v Wade. Picture via AP. Lukas Rosol serves watched by spectators on court 15 during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture via PA. Emergency services at the scene in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, in Birmingham, where a woman has been found dead after a house was destroyed in a gas explosion. One man rescued from the wreckage remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. Picture via PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal 55 years on, why the ATM is still crucial, from the high street to international crises like Ukraine The final day at Glastonbury: Sunday’s news in pictures Pride Parades and Parties: Saturday’s news in pictures A long summer to come: Friday’s News in Pictures