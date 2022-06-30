Duke arrives in Edinburgh while Boris addresses Nato: Thursday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Duke arrives in Edinburgh while Boris addresses Nato: Thursday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
June 30, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 4:37 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at the end of the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain. Picture via PA.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at the end of the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain. Picture via PA.

From the prime minister’s Nato address to continued coverage of Wimbledon, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Regimental pallbearers fold the flag of an unidentified British World War I soldier during a burial ceremony with full military honors at the Irish Farm Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery.
Regimental pallbearers fold the flag of an unidentified British World War I soldier during a burial ceremony with full military honors at the Irish Farm Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Ypres, Belgium. Picture via AP.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave to welcoming crowd
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center and his wife Peng Liyuan, center left, wave to welcoming crowd as they arrive to a train station in Hong Kong. Picture via AP.
The Prince of Wales arrives for the Order of the Thistle Service.
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, arrives for the Order of the Thistle Service for the installation of The Right Honourable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honourable Sir George Reid, at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture via PA.
NDRF personnel and others trying to rescue those buried under the debris after a mudslide.
This photograph provided by India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel and others trying to rescue those buried under the debris after a mudslide in Noney, northeastern Manipur state. Picture via AP.
Journalist inside a vast thermal tank to store hot water in Berlin.
Journalist are seen inside a vast thermal tank to store hot water in Berlin, Germany. Power provider Vattenfall unveiled a new facility in Berlin on Thursday that turns solar and wind energy into heat, which can be stored in a vast thermal tank and released into the German capital’s grid as needed, smoothing out the fluctuating supply problem of renewables. Picture via AP.
Joe Biden speaks during a NATO news conference.
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid. Picture via AP.
An American rowing crew complete their warm up session and come ashore during the 2022 Henley Royal Regatta alongside the River Thames.
An American rowing crew complete their warm up session and come ashore during the 2022 Henley Royal Regatta alongside the River Thames, in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. Picture via PA.
Ireland's Shane Lowry during day one of the Horizon Irish Open 2022.
Ireland’s Shane Lowry on the 8th tee box during day one of the Horizon Irish Open 2022 at Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Picture via PA.
Great Britain's Katie Boulter during her second round match against Karolina Pliskova Wimbledon Championships 2022.
Great Britain’s Katie Boulter in action during her second round match against Karolina Pliskova during day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture via PA.

