Duke arrives in Edinburgh while Boris addresses Nato: Thursday's News in Pictures By Jamie Ross June 30, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 4:37 pm Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at the end of the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain. Picture via PA. From the prime minister's Nato address to continued coverage of Wimbledon, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Regimental pallbearers fold the flag of an unidentified British World War I soldier during a burial ceremony with full military honors at the Irish Farm Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Ypres, Belgium. Picture via AP. In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center and his wife Peng Liyuan, center left, wave to welcoming crowd as they arrive to a train station in Hong Kong. Picture via AP. The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, arrives for the Order of the Thistle Service for the installation of The Right Honourable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honourable Sir George Reid, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture via PA. This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel and others trying to rescue those buried under the debris after a mudslide in Noney, northeastern Manipur state. Picture via AP. Journalist are seen inside a vast thermal tank to store hot water in Berlin, Germany. Power provider Vattenfall unveiled a new facility in Berlin on Thursday that turns solar and wind energy into heat, which can be stored in a vast thermal tank and released into the German capital's grid as needed, smoothing out the fluctuating supply problem of renewables. Picture via AP. President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid. Picture via AP. An American rowing crew complete their warm up session and come ashore during the 2022 Henley Royal Regatta alongside the River Thames, in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. Picture via PA. Ireland's Shane Lowry on the 8th tee box during day one of the Horizon Irish Open 2022 at Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Picture via PA. Great Britain's Katie Boulter in action during her second round match against Karolina Pliskova during day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture via PA.