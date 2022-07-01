Grand Prix warmups and garden parties: Friday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross July 1, 2022, 3:01 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 3:03 pm Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during first practice ahead of the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture via PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From F1 test laps at Silverstone to a celebration of Duke of Edinburgh Award winners in Scotland, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Great Britain’s Heather Watson celebrates a point during her third round match against Kaja Juvan during day five of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture via PA. Farah Naz, the maternal aunt of murdered law graduate Zara Aleena, during an interview to the media in east London. The family of the law graduate have said they feel they will never get closure after her death but are determined to speak with political leaders to tackle violence against women and girls. Picture via PA. People wearing face masks stand near a large television screen at a shopping center displaying a Chinese flag during Chinese state television news coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong in Beijing. Picture via AP. Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra, or Chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, in Ahmedabad, India. Picture via AP. Abba Tijani, director general of the National Museums and Monuments Authority of Nigeria, looks at Benin Bronzes at the Linden Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. Picture via AP. Artist Nina Edge looks at a wildflower meadow in Sefton Park, Liverpool which is part of Scouse Flowerhouse. Picture via PA. Gemma Donovan views Invisible Anna, 2016, by artist Jaume Plensa, that forms part of his recently opened exhibition, In small places, close to home, at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield. Picture via PA. Staff from the National Motor Museum clean a 1909 Rolls-Royce 40/50 in preparation for the opening of ‘The Story of Motoring in 50 Objects’ exhibition in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu, Hampshire. Picture via PA. The Earl of Wessex hosts a Gold Award Celebration in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, for Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders from across Scotland. Picture via PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Duke arrives in Edinburgh while Boris addresses Nato: Thursday’s News in Pictures Falcons wing it at Wimbledon: Wednesday’s news in pictures Nadal lands at Wimbledon while Boris jets off: Tuesday’s News in Pictures Queen in Edinburgh and Wimbledon gets underway: Monday’s News in Pictures