Vacancy at No.10 and remembering 7/7: Thursday's news in pictures By John Post July 7, 2022, 1:49 pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil after receiving an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University, at a ceremony at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow. He received a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the University for his continued inspiration to all creatives the world over. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ukrainian soldiers install the state flag on Snake island, in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian military returned the flag of Ukraine to island, which had been under the control of Russian troops for some time. Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Office via AP

The Prince of Wales during a visit St Govan's Chapel to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Cattle traders and customers crowd at one of the biggest cattle market in the southern region in Bangladesh in Barishal where people shop for sacrificial cattle ahead of the Muslim's holiday of Eid al-Adha. Despite of having increased case of Newly discovered Covid Delta variant in the country, people gathered without wearing any masks at the market. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan lays a wreath at the 7/7 Memorial, in Hyde Park, London, to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in London on July 7th 2005 that killed 52 people. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Singers perform outside the main entrance ahead of Ladies day of the Moet and Chandon July Festival at Newmarket racecourse, Suffolk. Tim Goode/PA Wire for the Jockey Club.

One of two critically endangered lemur pups clings to mum Cali at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling. The six-week-old black and white ruffed lemur babies were born to mother Cali and father Bemba on the 27th of May. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Members of the public stand outside the gates of Downing Street as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, as he formally resigns as Conservative Party leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable. He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Berlin's Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) and Christopher Schreiber (LSVD state director) traditionally raising the rainbow flag on the occasion of Berlin Pride Weeks in front of the Red Town Hall in Berlin. F Boillot/Shutterstock

Madame Tussauds London pokes fun at the announcement from current Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street today. Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock