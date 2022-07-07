Vacancy at No.10 and remembering 7/7: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vacancy at No.10 and remembering 7/7: Thursday’s news in pictures

By John Post
July 7, 2022, 1:49 pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil after receiving an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University, at a ceremony at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow. He received a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the University for his continued inspiration to all creatives the world over. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Ukrainian soldiers install the state flag on Snake island, in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian military returned the flag of Ukraine to island, which had been under the control of Russian troops for some time. Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Office via AP
The Prince of Wales during a visit St Govan’s Chapel to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Cattle traders and customers crowd at one of the biggest cattle market in the southern region in Bangladesh in Barishal where people shop for sacrificial cattle ahead of the Muslim’s holiday of Eid al-Adha. Despite of having increased case of Newly discovered Covid Delta variant in the country, people gathered without wearing any masks at the market. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan lays a wreath at the 7/7 Memorial, in Hyde Park, London, to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in London on July 7th 2005 that killed 52 people. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Singers perform outside the main entrance ahead of Ladies day of the Moet and Chandon July Festival at Newmarket racecourse, Suffolk. Tim Goode/PA Wire for the Jockey Club.
One of two critically endangered lemur pups clings to mum Cali at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling. The six-week-old black and white ruffed lemur babies were born to mother Cali and father Bemba on the 27th of May. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Members of the public stand outside the gates of Downing Street as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, as he formally resigns as Conservative Party leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable. He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Berlin’s Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) and Christopher Schreiber (LSVD state director) traditionally raising the rainbow flag on the occasion of Berlin Pride Weeks in front of the Red Town Hall in Berlin. F Boillot/Shutterstock
Madame Tussauds London pokes fun at the announcement from current Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street today. Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

