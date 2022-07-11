Artworks and ice pops: Monday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross July 11, 2022, 3:39 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 4:09 pm May Matthews and Charles Graham-Campbell from Bonhams with a 'Portrait of Tom Morris Senior' by Henry Brooks, at Bonhams in Edinburgh, before it is offered for auction in a single-lot sale online where it is estimated to sell for £350,000-550,000. Picture via PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From a portrait of Old Tom Morris to a lemur escaping the heat, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at samples in a laboratory during a visit to the national flagship for biomedical research, the Francis Crick Institute, in central London, to highlight a newly announced £1 billion of funding for the Institute from the Medical Research Council (MRC), Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and the Wellcome Trust. Picture via PA. A truck drives through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan. The death toll from rain-related incidents over the past month has risen to over 140 as monsoon rains continue to lash the country, triggering flash floods in some parts. Picture via AP. Protesters swim as onlookers wait at a swimming pool in the president’s official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Picture via AP. People pose for a photo with the ‘SuperBloom’ wild flower garden at the Tower of London, in central London, as temperatures in the south of England are expected to hit an annual high-to-date of 33C this week. Picture via PA. Red ruffed lemurs enjoy a frozen ice pop filled with fruit at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling as temperatures soared across the UK. Picture via PA. Labour leader Keir Starmer giving a speech at the Sage Gateshead culture centre, where he set out setting out how his Labour government will move Britain forward. Picture via PA. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan talks with paramedic staff during the opening of the London Ambulance Service’s new Brentside Training Centre in west London. Picture via PA. Former Tory MP Jerry Hayes joins fellow criminal defence barristers on picket lines outside the Supreme Court, Westminster, to support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work. Picture via PA. 19-month-old German Shepherd Koba with owner William Herron after Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to help rescue the dog from the river close to Magheramorne Presbyterian Church outside Larne, Co Antrim. Picture via PA. People observe a minute’s silence to honour the victims of last week’s shooting as shopping centre Field’s reopens, in Copenhagen. Several hundred shoppers and employees have stood for a minute of silence inside the mall where three people were killed when a gunman opened fired eight days ago. Picture via AP. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Party time in Glasgow: Friday’s news in pictures Vacancy at No.10 and remembering 7/7: Thursday’s news in pictures Live: The latest as Boris Johnson resigns – and sparks Tory leadership race Odds for Boris and a doctorate for Ricky Ross: Wednesday’s news in pictures