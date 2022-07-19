Record breaking temperatures: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles July 19, 2022, 3:55 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 4:20 pm People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond, in the village of Luss in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 19. Tuesday’s news in pictures. Chippy the chimpanzee enjoying an ice treat at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Icelandic horses raise dust as they run to their paddock at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. Photo by AP Photo/Michael Probst People turn out to watch the sunrise at Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Volunteers truncate the burnt pines that are across the road in Pyla sur Mer, near Arcachon, southwestern France. French investigators probing the suspected deliberate lighting of what has become a raging wildfire in the countries southwest have detained a man for questioning, as firefighters and water-bombing planes continued fighting Tuesday against the ferocious flames. Photo by AP Photo/Bob Edme A firefighter puts out fire at a tent market in Capital Governorate, Kuwait. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock A gentleman sits in a chair on the beach in Bournemouth. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire A woman cools off on Albertplatz at the water fountains of the “Still Water” and “Stormy Waves” fountains in Dresden, Germany. Photo by Robert Michael/dpa via AP Protestors burn an effigy of acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as they demand his resignation in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool Demonstrators, including human rights activists and lawyers, protest against the trial of Rashid Ghannouchi outside the Anti-terrorism pole in Chargula, Tunis. Photo by Hasan Mrad/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Ash Crane jumps into the River Lea near Hackney Marshes in east London. Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire A Palestinian boy cools himself with water, on a very hot day in Gaza City. Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Roarsome Dinosaurs and soaring temps: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Heatwave: Holyrood pressure for maximum workplace temperature ‘Long may it last!’ Loch Morlich packed with sun-seekers as Aviemore temperatures near 30C In Pictures: Britons swelter in record-breaking temperatures Fuel prices on pumps should fall by £10 per tank in next two weeks after barrel price fall