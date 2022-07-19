Record breaking temperatures: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record breaking temperatures: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
July 19, 2022, 3:55 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 4:20 pm
People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond, in the village of Luss in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond, in the village of Luss in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 19. Tuesday’s news in pictures.

Chippy the chimpanzee enjoying an ice treat at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Icelandic horses raise dust as they run to their paddock at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. Photo by AP Photo/Michael Probst
People turn out to watch the sunrise at Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Volunteers truncate the burnt pines that are across the road in Pyla sur Mer, near Arcachon, southwestern France. French investigators probing the suspected deliberate lighting of what has become a raging wildfire in the countries southwest have detained a man for questioning, as firefighters and water-bombing planes continued fighting Tuesday against the ferocious flames. Photo by AP Photo/Bob Edme
A firefighter puts out fire at a tent market in Capital Governorate, Kuwait. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
A gentleman sits in a chair on the beach in Bournemouth. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A woman cools off on Albertplatz at the water fountains of the “Still Water” and “Stormy Waves” fountains in Dresden, Germany. Photo by Robert Michael/dpa via AP
Protestors burn an effigy of acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as they demand his resignation in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Demonstrators, including human rights activists and lawyers, protest against the trial of Rashid Ghannouchi outside the Anti-terrorism pole in Chargula, Tunis. Photo by Hasan Mrad/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Ash Crane jumps into the River Lea near Hackney Marshes in east London. Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire
A Palestinian boy cools himself with water, on a very hot day in Gaza City. Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

