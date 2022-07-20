Paddling Polar Bears: Wednesday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles July 20, 2022, 3:44 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 3:47 pm A polar bear swims in a pool of water at the Zoo in Hanover, Germany, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 20. Wednesday’s news in pictures. Eris Ijaz, aged 3 from Falkirk, explores the rows of folgate lavender at Scottish Lavender Oils at Tarhill Farm, Kinross. Jane Barlow/PA Wire The scene after a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London after temperatures topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever, as the sweltering heat fuelled fires and widespread transport disruption. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Creative Director Kristy Matheson (right) and Festival Producer Holly Daniel (left) launch the Edinburgh International Film Festival at St James Centre in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A firefighting Helicopter throws water in the area of Panorama Palinis, eastern Athens. Nearly 500 firefighters struggled to contain a large wildfire that threatened hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day Wednesday, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis A thread maker prepares colored threads for flying kites in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. Xinhua/Shutterstock Cycling fans wave to the helicopter of the live TV coverage during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France. AP Photo/Thibault Camus Emergency services at the scene on Manwood Street, North Woolwich, where around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in east London’s docklands. James Manning/PA Wire Sri Lankans attend a peaceful sit down protest demanding the ouster of Prime Minister and Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe outside president’s office in Colombo. Sri Lanka’s Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena Record breaking temperatures: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ian Blackford claims Boris Johnson has paved the way for independence – but is that true? Record breaking temperatures: Tuesday’s news in pictures Fuel prices on pumps should fall by £10 per tank in next two weeks after barrel price fall Hottest night on record for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as temperatures to continue to rise