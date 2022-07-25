Wildfires and volcanic eruptions: Monday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross July 25, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 3:35 pm An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, California. Picture via AP. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From US efforts to stop the spread of a raging fire to an eruption in Japan, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, John Mangudya holds a sample of a gold coin at the launch in Harare. Zimbabwe has launched gold coins to be sold to the public in a bid to to tame runaway inflation that that has further eroded the country’s currency. Picture via AP. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer views a robotic arm during a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at the Liverpool Science Park, as part of a two day visit to the city. Picture via PA. Handout photo issued by Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team of two “drunk” men being rescued from Snowdonia National Park, North Wales, after one collapsed and another fell down a gully, rescuers said. Picture via PA. This aerial photo shows Sakurajima volcano billowing smoke in Kagoshima, southern island of Kyushu, Japan, one day after its eruption. The volcano spewed ash and large rocks into the nighttime sky on Sunday. Picture via AP. Majid Haq during a press conference at Stirling Court Hotel, Stirling. An independent review has recommended that Cricket Scotland is placed in special measures by sportscotland after 448 examples of institutional racism were revealed. Picture via PA. Team England during a Beach Volleyball practice session ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture via PA. Pope Francis kisses the hand of residential school survivor Elder Alma Desjarlais of the Frog Lake First Nation as he arrives in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The pope’s visit to Canada is aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools. Picture via AP. A resident holds a placard reading ”MONUSCO get out without delay” as they protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Goma. Picture via AP. (Left to right) Andy Byford, Commissioner of Transport for London, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Councillor Darren Rodwell, Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, and Mattew Carpen, Managing Director at Barking Riverside Ltd, onboard a London Overground train, during the official celebration of the opening of the new Barking Riverside station, in Barking, east London. Picture via PA. Thousands of protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue towards the House of Representatives Congress in Quezon City, Philippines ahead of the State of the Nation address. Picture via AP. Handout photo issued by Andrew H Williams/Care UK of resident Mollie Wheldon and Activities Coordinator Louise Slater at Sherwood Grange care home in Kingston Vale, south west London, at a nude life drawing class. Picture via PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Seeing Spots at Yayoi Kusama: Friday’s news in pictures Daleks come to Edinburgh: Thursday’s news in pictures Paddling Polar Bears: Wednesday’s news in pictures UK counts the cost of fires and disruption fuelled by searing heat