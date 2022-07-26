Lavender and droughts: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lavender and droughts: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
July 26, 2022, 2:16 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 2:18 pm
Lavender is harvested at Lordington Lavender farm near Chichester, West Sussex. Lordington Lavender was established in 2002 by farmer Andrew Elms looking at a new way to diversify, and during lockdown a further five acres was planted, doubling coverage to 10 acres. Picture via PA.
From a brilliant field of lavender to remarkably low water levels, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

A Cheng Kung class frigate fires an anti air missile as part of a navy demonstration in Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang exercises off the island’s eastern coast near the city of Yilan, Taiwan. The Taiwanese capital Taipei staged a civil defense drill Monday and President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday attended the annual Han Kuang military exercises. Picture via AP.
Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) lays a wreath under the portrait of the party’s former leader David Trimble, in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, expressing condolences to the family of Mr Trimble who died on Monday. Picture via PA.
Firefighters throw water on fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, above the village Hrensko, Czech Republic. Picture via AP.
Low water levels at Holme Styes reservoir in Holmfirth West Yorkshire. The Environment Agency (EA) has applied for drought order for the Yorkshire reservoir to protect wildlife in prolonged dry weather. The move to prevent the Holmes Styes reservoir in Holmfirth from running dry comes after months of low rainfall, which has left river flows and some groundwater levels below normal in parts of the region. Picture via PA.
Pope Francis greets the public following a service at the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton. Picture via AP.
Construction workers for HS2 stand by the 2,000-tonne tunnel boring machine (TBM) named ‘Dorothy’ after completing its one-mile dig under Long Itchington Wood in Warwickshire for the HS2 project. Picture via PA.
A Bell CH-53 German Bundeswehr army firefighter helicopter loads water from a sea in Falkenberg, Germany. Firefighters in Brandenburg continue to fight a large forest fire in the Elbe-Elster district. Since yesterday, it has been burning on an area of 800 hectares. Picture via AP.
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand with a picture of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, seen at center, stage a rally outside Myanmar’s embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture via AP.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets staff during a visit to the Forge Medical Centre in Parkhead, Glasgow. Picture via PA.

