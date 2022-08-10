Rockets and ice creams: Wednesday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross August 10, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 3:42 pm Launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center at Port Canaveral, Florida. In the foreground is the booster from last Thursday's SpaceX KPLO mission, that returned to Port Canaveral on the drone ship, now suspended on the giant mobile harbor crane. Picture via AP. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Lottery joy and emergen-tea: Tuesday’s News in Pictures ‘Feels like we’re doing something right’: Aberdeen Performance Car Show organiser thrilled after Castle Fraser event Games and Thrones: Monday’s News in Pictures 24 of the best pictures from Banchory’s Affa Fine Open Air Market