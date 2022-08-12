Raging fire and record water level lows: Friday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross August 12, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 4:13 pm This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental fire and rescue service 33) shows a plane dropping fire-retardant as firefighters tackle a blaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France. Picture via AP. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Scorching heat and droughts: Thursday’s News in Pictures Rockets and ice creams: Wednesday’s News in Pictures Lottery joy and emergen-tea: Tuesday’s News in Pictures Games and Thrones: Monday’s News in Pictures