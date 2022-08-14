Balmoral and balloons: Friday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross August 14, 2022, 4:52 pm Updated: August 14, 2022, 4:53 pm A hot air balloon passes by the sun as it flies over North Somerset in early morning sunlight, during the mass ascent the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022. Picture via PA. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Raging fire and record water level lows: Friday’s News in Pictures Scorching heat and droughts: Thursday’s News in Pictures Rockets and ice creams: Wednesday’s News in Pictures Lottery joy and emergen-tea: Tuesday’s News in Pictures