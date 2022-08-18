A-Level celebrations and a bar with a slide: Thursday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby August 18, 2022, 4:00 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Dhaka Boat Port, Bangladesh. Photo by Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/Shutterstock Reynaldo Martinez, 55, who was a resident of the unsanctioned homeless encampments of Coronado Park, hangs out underneath the I-40 underpass with his belongings near Downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico. The city officially closed Coronado Park on Wednesday morning. Photo by Albuquerque Journal/Shutterstock Tea plantation workers protest to demand better wages in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Photo by Md Rafayat Haque Khan/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock Hikers visit a Wex Photo Video camera store on the summit of Moel Hebog in Snowdonia. Wex Photo Video is launching the UK’s most remote camera store on Moel Hebog, Snowdonia on World Photography Day to provide Brits with expertise and equipment at one of the country’s most beautiful – but hard to photograph – locations, Snowdonia, UK. Photo by Anthony Devlin/PinPep/Shutterstock Millie Clark (left) and Ella Cragg celebrate with their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire Guests attend the launch event of the new BrewDog Waterloo in London. The site, which is the largest bar in the UK at 27,535 sq ft, will create 200 jobs in the area and features a brewery, a cocktail bar created in collaboration with mixologist Rich woods, an outdoor terrace, a florist, a 10ft spiral slide which takes guests between floors, a coffee shop, gaming area with bowling alleys, meeting rooms and workspaces and a podcast recording studio, which is available for hire. Photo by Simon Jacobs/PA Wire Alex Haydock-Wilson Bronze medal and Matthew Hudson-Smith Gold medal of Great Britain during the Athletics, Men’s 400m at the European Championships Munich 2022 on August 17, 2022 in Munich, Germany – Photo by Laurent Lairys / DPPI Mandatory Credit: Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock (13102033bf)<br />Munich, Germany, August 18th 2022: Reka Orsi Toth (2 Italy) and Sara Breidenbach (1 Italy) in action during the Beach Volleyball Round of 24 game between Finland and Italy at Koenigsplatz at the Munich 2022 European Championships in Munich, Germany (Liam Asman/SPP)<br />Beach Volleyball – European Championships Munich 2022, Munich, Germany, August 18th 2022:, Munich, Bavaria, Germany – 18 Aug 2022 American legend, death metal veterans, Cannibal Corpse group played in A2 club in Wroclaw, Poland – 17 Aug 2022. Photo by Krzysztof Zatycki/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock It was a busy day in Windsor today as tourists and locals flocked to see the Changing of the Guard, led by Irish Wolf Hound Seamus, at Windsor Castle. Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock A surfer entering the North Sea at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK What the papers say – August 19 Man, 44, charged with mobility scooter murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for five days, study suggests British ‘Beatle’ IS terror cell member to be sentenced in US Medieval friars were ‘riddled with parasites’, study suggests Ex-footballers to cycle around clubs ‘to show red card to human trafficking’ Archie Battersbee’s mother says she felt ‘backed into corner’ by court system ‘Almost half of cancer deaths due to risk factors like smoking and drinking’ Prince William hails ‘landmark’ illegal wildlife trade sentencing Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements More from Press and Journal Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission 0 One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in… When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration 0 Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room