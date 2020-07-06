EYEWITNESS: The forgotten story of how Dutch maestro Johan Cruyff almost played for Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Perhaps the greatest-ever European player, Johan Cruyff would help transform the way football was played.

Cruyff was the epitome of Total Football and won three Ballon d’Or awards during his playing career which spanned two decades.

But it is little known that he almost pulled on an Aberdeen shirt under Alex Ferguson.

© PA

The Dutch master, who become synonymous with the number 14 shirt, was playing for Los Angeles Aztecs when he agreed to be a guest player in a four-team tournament in Malta involving Aberdeen, Stoke City, Leicester City and the Maltese international team.