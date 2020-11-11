Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen has seen many changes over the years, but one thing has remained constant – the sense of community in the Granite City’s suburbs and neighbourhoods.

We’ve opened our archives to find some snapshots in time over the years – from visiting soap stars to military parades, talented schoolkids to long lost views of the city. See what you recognise and who you remember.

Broomhill

Pictured with their models of St Machar’s Cathedral and the Mercat Cross are Broomhill School P7 girls, from left, Ayesha Garrioch, Yvonne Booth, Diane Melville, Paula Watson, Eilidh Webster, Linda Glen and Maurisa McColm. The models were part of a 1984 school project on Aberdeen.

Cairncry

Lollipop woman Edna Cowling helping children cross the road on Cairncry Road, as six-year-old Gary Mitchell mirrors her in 1970. Gary said he wanted to become a lollipop man when he grew up.

Powis

The junction of Powis Place and George Street as it was in 1964. At the junction, commonly called Split the Wind, is Powis Church which held its last service in August 1988.

Milltimber

Some 150 members of the Norwegian community of Aberdeen celebrated their country’s Constitution Day at Kippie Lodge, Milltimber in 1990. May 17 commemorates the day in 1814 when Norway won their independence from Denmark.

Nigg

Nigg Bay Golf Club captain, Joe Charlton (pictured left at flag) unfurled the club’s new flag which bears a specially-designed crest, in 1976. Arrangements for the crest took two years to complete following consultation with the Lord Lyon King of Arms. The crest bears a castle tower, taken from the Aberdeen Coat of Arms, a Phaeon, from the crest of Colonel Davidson, who owned the land on which the golf course stands, golf clubs and balls, and the Girdleness Lighthouse, which overlooks the course.

Great Western Road

The then newly-built bungalows on Great Western Road look out of place in this picture as the pride of the Royal Scots Greys parade past them in July 1934.

Cults

Children having a pow-wow at Cults Community Centre back in 1983. The youngsters enjoying themselves are Ian Williamson, Derek Mulder and Claire Trenaman, all from Cults. This get-together was all for the playgroups in the area.

Balgownie

A Salvation Army member calls in at the Balgownie Bar in December 1980 to talk to local punters.

Castlehill

A workman looks out from a balcony of the new multi-storey block of flats at Castlehill in 1969. He is looking towards the SAI works at Sandilands which caused a row at the time because of the smell coming from the plant.

Summerhill

These Third Year girls of Summerhill Academy used their ingenuity to create fashionable clothes out of plastic bin bags. The dresses were made as part of a class project in 1985 which was such a hit at the school that the girls staged a fashion show at Summerhill Community Centre. Money raised went to the Well Woman’s Centre at Mastrick Clinic.