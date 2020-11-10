Princess Diana: Archive images of the people’s princess in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

As a two-part documentary on Princess Diana’s 1995 famous interview with Martin Bashir concludes tonight, we dig through our archives to find photographs of the people’s princess in happier times. Here, we take look back at some of her most memorable moments in Scotland.

FIFE

Our first image shows a young, fresh-faced Diana in 1974 with a miniature pony. The picture was taken at Ladywell House in Falkland, the former rural retreat of Diana’s late mother Frances Shand Kydd.

The second image shows the Princess of Wales being greeted by crowds during a visit to RAF Leuchars on March 21 1991.

The princess plants a tree during a visit to the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan, Kincardine, on May 21 1991.

ABERDEENSHIRE

The princess looks every bit the Bond girl as she visits the Forties Charlie North Sea Oil Platform in 1985.

A toddler named Joanne from Tarves meets the princess at Haddo House on September 4 1985.

Princess Diana arrives at Aberdeen Airport with baby Prince Harry in her arms on March 22 1985.

She relaxes with sons Prince William and Prince Harry along the banks of a river on Balmoral Castle estate in 1987.

Lady Diana Spencer, as she was known before she married Prince Charles, is shown enjoying a spot of fishing with ghillie Charles Wright in the grounds of Balmoral Castle. The picture was taken on May 1 1981.

The princess is shown attending the Braemar Gathering in September 1989.

Charles and Diana peruse “By Appointment” – a book about Balmoral and Royal Deeside published by the Press and Journal and “Evening Express in association with Archive Publications – during their visit to the Braemar Gathering in September 1988.

The Prince and Princess of Wales get cosy during a relaxing holiday in Deeside. The photo was taken on August 19 1981.

Charles and Diana spend some quality time together at Balmoral. The picture, from May 1 1981, was taken before they went on honeymoon.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana – looking rather pensive – with Queen Elizabeth II at the Braemar Games in September 1981.

DUNDEE

Allan Brown presents the princess with a bouquet of flowers when she visits Dundee on August 26 1986.

Helen Campbell shows the princess around the Keillers factory in Mains Loan in Dundee when she visits the marmalade business on September 7 1983.

The Princess of Wales is presented with a gift pack of Keillers’ products on September 7 1983. On the table is a “sweetie lorry” for Prince William.

The princess is greeted by Lord Provost Tom Mitchell after stepping from a helicopter at Dundee Airport on August 26 1986.

Princess Diana greets Catherine Doig during her visit to Dr Barnardo’s in Dundee on August 26 1986.

WESTERN ISLES

Diana enjoys a tour of the Western Isles in July 1985. The picture shows the princess being shown around South Uist in the Outer Hebrides by locals.

Charles and Diana leave Aith School in Shetland in the company of the Duke of Atholl (to the right of the Prince) and chairman of Aith RNLI Dr Margaret Shimmin (to the left of the Princess). Local youngsters form a guard of honour, and one of the them takes the rare chance of a close up photograph of the royal party. The picture was taken on July 25 1986.

Charles and Diana enjoy a royal tour of the Western Isles in July 1985.

Diana sports a hard hat and has a wee giggle during her Western Isles tour in July 1985.

The princess puts up her hood to shelter from the elements while enjoying a cup of tea on her Western Isles tour.