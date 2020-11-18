Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s greatest strength is the people who live, work and play in its communities, neighbourhoods and institutions.

Join us for a look back over the years at some of the people and places that make up the rich life and history of the Granite City. You might spot some familiar faces… maybe even your own.

Castlegate

Simmers Biscuits girls were in the Castlegate handing out samples of the firm’s products in 1988. Theresa Ritchie, Jackie Strachan, Roz Metcalf and Frances Kelman were handing out the goodies to mark the centenary of the company. With them is John Robertson, of Bridge of Don.

Guild Street

Circus parades were once a common and popular feature of life in Aberdeen. Here, Billy Smart’s Circus elephants make their way along Guild Street, watched by a huge crowd in 1966.

Queen’s Links

More thasn 300 denim-clad fans turned up at the Queen’s Links for an open-air concert by city-based group Pryer in 1977.

Airyhall

Nine-year-old Shona Thomson takes on the duty of lollipop woman and helps pupils of Airyhall School cross the road in 1984. It was part of a pleas for more crossing patrols for pupils at the school.

Union Terrace Gardens

Thirty-five youngsters braved the rain to take part in an open air marathon of break dancing and body popping at Union Terrace Gardens in aid of the Live Aid African famine relief appeal in 1985. The idea of staging the event was the brainchild of Harry Bishop who had been at Bob Geldof’s Live Aid concert at Wembley earlier in the month.

Northfield

Northfield School football team pose for a souvenir picture after being presented with the (B) League Cup in 1958 by the comedian Jimmy Logan. The players are: from left, Eddie Grant, Dennis Davidson, Ivor Anderson, Alan Murray (on Jimmy Logan’s shoulders), George Benzie, Gordon Bennett, Alec Milne, Tommy Cran, Billy Hutton and Raymond Taylor.

Aberdeen Fish Market

Sales were stopped for a special auction at Aberdeen Fish Market in 1979. Merchants and skippers forgot about the business on the market floor as the bidding started for a football with the autograph of one of the best known names in soccer, Jock Stein, Scotland’s team manager. Aberdeen fish merchant Gordon Cowie took the ball with a bid of £130. He was presented with the ball by former Aberdeen star Don Emery.

Adelphi

The Adelphi, off Union Street, as it was in the late 1960s with the Steak House at the end of the street.

Rosemount

Postman Angus Coffield was retiring in 1972. He had been the bearer of good and bad tidings to the people of Baker Street, in Rosemount, for 16 years and was presented with a wallet and £34 by the residents. A short poem composed in his honour ended: “So Angus retire, an’ enjoy yer leisure; Good luck fae us, it’s bin a pleasure.”

Ferryhill

It was a night of reminiscing for these Old Boys of the 12th Aberdeen (Ferryhill North Church) Company, Boy’s Brigade, when they celebrated their 75th birthday in the Caledonian Hotel, Aberdeen in 1973. Five former captains of the company joined present captain Michael Ross (third right) in holding up a pictorial record of company events during their history. They are former Dons’ and Highland League goalkeeper Bill Bruce (extreme left), who organised the evening and (from third left) Fred Booth, Norman Stronach, Douglas Smith and Bert Booth.