Step back in time: Gourdon

Of all the fishing towns and villages dotted along the Aberdeenshire coast, Gourdon is one of the quietest and prettiest.

At the heart of this community is its harbour, built in 1820 and still very much working today… complete with local fish houses selling the freshest of catches and an acclaimed chipper in the The Quayside.

Gourdon also has coastal walks, stretching north and south. If you want to discover more of its history, the village is home to the Maggie Law Maritime Museum, named for a lifeboat. Join us now as we take a look at Gourdon over the years.

The motor fishing vessel Branch arrives at Gourdon Harbour in 1962 from the fishing grounds with a catch of Seine-caught plaice. The Gourdon boats were dual-purpose. In winter time they mostly switched over to line fishing.

Back in the 1960s, Gourdon still had a thriving fish market. Here, fish merchants cast an expert eye over the catch of the day.

The tide is out, showing how Gourdon sprawls along the coastline in this photograph taken in 1931.

The crew of the Gourdon Lifeboat tending to the boat after their return from a two hour-search in the winter of February 1960.

Low tide and sunny weather gave boat owners in Gourdon the chance to do a spot of painting and vital maintenance in July 1980.