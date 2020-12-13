Step back in time: Turriff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Today the tranquil air of Turriff gives little clues to its turbulent past.

The north-east town was the scene of one of the first engagements of the Wars of the Three Kingdoms when the Marquis of Huntly and his troops marched on the town to disperse a meeting of Covenanters. The incident became known as the Raid of Turriff.

And history was made again more recently in 1913 when local farmer Robert Paterson objected to the introduction of National Insurance payments, refused to pay and was fined.

He refused to pay that and one of his cows was impounded and put up for auction. But widespread support for Paterson led to a near riot as the cow was being led to market. The beast was bought and returned to Paterson… and so the Turra Coo entered folklore.

Beautiful High Street

But for most of its history Turriff has been a vital agricultural centre and the annual Turriff Show attracts up to 4,000 people.

The town centre is bustling with a selection of great independent shops and in 2018, it won the accolade of having Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street.

Join us for a look at Turriff over the years.

A view of the main street of Turriff taken in 1968… which 50 years later was voted Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street.

Just to reinforce its farming roots, this flock of sheep caused problems for lorry drivers at Turriff in December 1955.

The Turriff Show is popular with all ages – including two-year-old Emma Robertson back in 1987 as she and her Dachsund, Popsy, got up close with youngsters taking part in the nursery stakes.

The Turriff Highland Games are held no more, but in June 1947 a huge crowd attended in the arena at the Haughs while many others took advantage of higher ground for a panoramic view.

A sight in the harvest field not often seen nowadays – stooking at Mill of Backmill, Turriff, are Sandy Michie, Greta Cowie and Jimmy Cowie.