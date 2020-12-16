Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

There are many strands that make up the rich tapestry of Aberdeen… and the most important can be found in our communities and suburbs.

Join us for a look through our archives as we shine a spotlight on life, work and play in the Granite City over the decades… with familiar faces and familiar places.

Heathryfold

These excited kids had a pre-opening look at a new skateboard park at Heathryfold when it opened in 1978 with a championship competition.

In the background leisure and recreation department workers carry out last minute turfing and seeding of the surrounding area.

Aberdeen Airport

It was a day to remember for 10-year-old Jennifer Milne, of Cults, when she got Cilla Black’s autograph after the star arrived at Aberdeen Airport in 1978. Cilla was appearing at the Capitol Theatre.

Lang Stracht

Drivers were hit by blinding snow during blizzard conditions at the top of the Lang Stracht near Kingswells in 1988, making driving tricky.

Tillydrone

Six-year-old Derek Miller might have been four foot nothing, but he was a lad with king-sized spirit as he proved by reaching the final of the Tillydrone Community Centre pool competition for up to 12-year-olds in 1986.

Union Terrace

A poignant but stirring day as Gordon Highlanders march along Union Terrace in front of a large crowd in 1939, bound for the station.

Mastrick

The Guides of the 32nd Aberdeen (Mastrick) unit hand-knitted knee blankets for the patients in Ward 15 and 16 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in 1987. A total of 36 Guides were involved in making the blankets, and 12 of them went along to the hospital to present them to the patients. That included 14-year-old Clair Duff who told 93-year-old Isobella Watt how the blankets were made.

Woodhill House

The determination shows on their faces as these competitors in the Aberdeen District Cycling Association Schoolboy 15-mile road race brave the wintry conditions beside Woodhill House in 1985.

Ferryhill

Two Aberdeen theatre groups joined forces to bring Dick Whittington to the city in 1988. Ferryhill Players and Chance Dance put the panto on at Harlaw Academy in the run up to Christmas.

Kincorth

Providing a musical background to the opening of British Rail’s new £120,000 travel centre at Aberdeen Railway Station in 1978 are the Kincorth Waits, a group of young musicians from Kincorth Academy, who specialised in early music. They are conducted by teacher Charles Foster.

King Street

The staff of Esslemont and Macintosh at their 11 King Street premises at the turn of the century.