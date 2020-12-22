Football stalwart: ‘Mr Rattrays’ Billy Allan devoted more than 70 years to Aberdeen club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

He was the man who devoted more than 70 years of his life to an amateur football organisation in Aberdeen.

Family and friends have recalled how nothing was too much trouble for Billy Allan, a north-east grassroots stalwart who poured his heart and soul into the game.

And one of the players who rose through the ranks at Rattrays XI has spoken about the “remarkable” job done by Mr Allan, who has died at the age of 94.

One of the country’s most dedicated servants, the news of his passing has elicited a mixture of sadness, appreciation and genuine affection for the redoubtable character who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, quietly, persuasively and always enthusiastically instilling a passion for football in generations of youngsters.

A true hero and a gentleman

Just a few months ago, this popular football figure enjoyed meeting up with the Ashvale chipper’s owner, Stuart Devine, who paid tribute to the man known as “Mr Rattrays”.

The nonagenarian was a driving force in their foundation in 1947 and his enthusiasm and commitment ensured that thousands of youngsters rose through the ranks.

A club statement said: “It’s with great sadness that we have to break the news of the passing of Billy Allan.

“Billy was perhaps the most honest, genuine and sporting person that you could ever encounter.

“On behalf on the club, our love goes out to the Allan family who have lost a true hero and gentleman.”

This modest man left a huge legacy

Mr Allan had three children, Carol, Derek and Martin, the latter of whom played for Montrose and managed Keith in the Highland League, while his brother assumed the same role with Stonehaven in the junior leagues.

Martin said: “Dad has left a huge legacy and we have been touched by receiving so many messages from people whose lives have been affected in a very positive way after joining the Rattrays XI family.

“The club was something which he cherished from the 1940s onward and he has instilled a love of sport in us and so many others.

“Dad had a great enthusiasm and a sense of fun and realised the benefits which football and healthy exercise could bring to young people.

“We have created an online book where people can leave their memories of him and there are already so many uplifting stories.”

Stewart and Billy were friends for decades

Mr Devine said: “My late father played for Rattrays and I was brought up watching them, and then I went on to play for them, and I have now been involved with them for more than 30 years.

“Latterly, I would pick up Billy to take him along to the matches and that continued until recently when he was no longer fit.

“He was, in my opinion, the most sporting gentleman you could meet, an amazing guy who was worshipped by hundreds of team mates throughout the years.

Leading the oldest amateur side in the city

“He has been a huge inspiration to amateur football in the north-east and he gave so much to the club for a remarkable length of time.”

The Aberdeenshire Amateur Football Association and the Scottish Amateur Football Association have added their own tributes to one of their long-term supporters.

The AAFA said: “It is with great sadness that the association has to break the news of the passing of Billy Allan of Rattrays XI.

“Commonly known as ‘Mr Rattrays’ since they were founded in 1947, he has been an inspiration to many, a good friend to all and is the reason why Rattrays XI are the oldest amateur team in the city to this day.

“He was also a life member of the Association.

“And, on behalf of the association, our thoughts go out to the Allan family at this sad time.”