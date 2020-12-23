Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Christmas is a magical time of the year, no matter where you are.

Over the years many people have come together in Aberdeen’s communities to celebrate together and bring a bit of sparkle to the winter gloom, whether at work or play.

Join us as we open our archives to take a look into the spirit of Christmas past in the Granite City.

Duthie Park

Before taking part in the Carols by Candlelight event in the Winter Gardens, Duthie Park, in December 1986, the 1st Monymusk Brownies and the Aberdeen City Silver Band line up for a picture.

King Street Bus Depot

At the King Street bus depot, Aberdeen Corporation workmen W Smith and F Pope put the finishing touches to Christmas signs which were put on some of the corporation’s buses over the 1964 festive season.

Aberdeen Beach

Aberdeen Lions Club and firemen from Christmas Day Watch go for the Boxing Day dip in the North Sea at Aberdeen Beach in 1998.

Summerhill

Summerhill Academy second-year choir carol singing in Littlewoods restaurant at Christmas in 1983.

Crown Street

A busy scene in the sorting office of Aberdeen’s General Post Office on Crown Street in December 1966 as workers got to grips with the Christmas mail.

The Green

Sis Peter, a well-known figure at the Green, was tempting city shoppers with a fine display of fresh Christmas birds in 1967. The Green is still thriving today as part of the city’s Merchant Quarter.

Hazlehead

Hazlehead Academy pupil Sonya Leitch, left, was crowned Queen of Aberdeen’s Northern Lights celebrations in December 1983. Sonya and her attendants travelled through the city centre in a horse-drawn carriage to be crowned by Lord Provost Alex Collie at the Christmas tree outside St Nicholas House.

Berryden

Dons’ star Gordon Strachan is pictured with staff of knitwear and glove manufacturers Glen Gordon Ltd of Berryden, Aberdeen. Gordon paid the long-established firm a visit to judge Christmas decorations and costumes in 1979.

Dyce

Accordionist William Ryrie provides some of the entertainment for these excited children at Lawson’s of Dyce Christmas party which was held in the staff canteen in 1957. It is one of many factory parties which were so popular in that era.

Union Terrace Gardens

Santa arrives at the Evening Express Christmas Wonderland at Union Terrace Gardens, in 1969.