Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

One of Aberdeen’s greatest strengths is the many suburbs and communities that make up the Granite City.

You don’t need Doctor Who’s Tardis to travel back in time to see how people have worked and played in Aberdeen over the years… just join us as we open our archives for a look at the past.

Garthdee

In 1974, Aberdeen Garthdee Caravan site opened to cope with the tourist boom.

Brisk business in bookings was reported by David Welch, director of parks and recreation. The new site, the city’s second after Hazlehead, had hard standing for 150 caravans.

Woolmanhill

On their toes at the Drill Hall in Woolmanhill in August 1972 were members of the English Folk-song and Dance Society during rehearsals for a series of nightly performances, in costume, in Union Terrace Gardens.

The Lemon Tree

Children listen intently to a story read by officer-in-charge Yvonne Rennie at the nursery in St Katherine’s Centre, now better known as The Lemon Tree. The nursery ran for six years at the popular community centre, known as St K’s, until the end of 1982. After that the nursery moved to its long-term home at Primrosehill, Froghall.

St Nicholas Centre

Hue and Cry singer Gregory Kane, centre, is surrounded by autograph hunters at the new British Telecom shop in October, 1987, as backing singer David Preston, glasses, and fans Fiona Stalker, left, and Angela Nicol look on.

Kaimhill

Best foot forward in 1971, for members of the latest class of skiers as instructor Hamish Milton puts them through their paces on the artificial slope at Kaimhill.

Torry

Shaking a leg, and a collecting tin, during a marathon fancy dress pub crawl collection in 1988 are eight mothers of pupils at Victoria Road Primary in Torry. They visited 77 pubs, and raised more than £500 for Victoria Road School Parents Association’s Educational Trip Fund and Instant Neighbours Scheme. Seen here outside the Golden Tee Bar, Torry, are (from left): Jackie Schorn, Nicola Davis, Pat Davis, Carol George, Betty Stewart, Sheila McMillan, May Robertson and Carol Dunn.

Broad Street

Abroad in Broad Street once more in 1987, Provost Sir George Skene and a guest head for a soiree at the Provost’s house. Actors Charles Barron and Alisdair Harvey played the roles for a 20-minute film bringing the 400 year history of Provost Skene’s House to life for visitors.

Broad Hill

The famous tank on the Broad Hill before it was removed in 1934 for scrap. In 1918, five tanks had toured Britain on behalf of the National Savings Committee. After the war, the Tank Corps at Bovington made tanks available to reward towns which contributed substantial sums and Aberdeen obviously came within that category.

Summerhill

Summerhill Academy 4th-year pupils take a break from lessons in 1981 to carry out the first phase of a two-part community project. Through Summerfield Community Council and with the help of Aberdeen District Cleansing Department, they tidied up the Denburn area between Fernlelea Road, Woodend and Kingsgate.

Gallowgate

Works on the Gallowgate in 1985 offered an opportunity for an archaeological dig into the city’s history. Archaeologist Dave Evans points to a wooden water pipe discovered in the excavation, as colleague Mr Dave Harding carefully exposes more of it.