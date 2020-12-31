How Aberdeen partied its way through Hogmanay for auld lang syne

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hogmanay is a quieter affair as we finally see the back of 2020 and welcome in 2021 and hopes of a better year to come.

But Aberdeen has often been party central for the bells, with fireworks, concerts and celebrations seeing out the old and in the new. Join us as we take a look at how the Granite City has celebrated Hogmanay for auld lang syne.

Perhaps the biggest Hogmanay party of them all – Union Street was thronged with party-goers for the arrival of the Millennium, partying like it was 1999 as 2000 arrived.

Some 25,000 party-goers walked 500 miles (sort of) to watch the Proclaimers see in the New Year at the Castlegate as 2006 became 2007.

The Hogmanay street party in full swing at the Castlegate, with fans going wild for Travis as they take the celebrations to the bells in 2007.

Some 20,000 Hogmanay revellers braved blizzards and freezing temperatures to bring in the New Year at a mammoth party hosted by Aberdeen District Council in Union Terrace Gardens in 1994.

Things didn’t go according to plan every year. In 2003 a winter storm forced the cancellation of the Hogmanay celebrations at the Castlegate. Our picture shows council workers parking up the party before it even got started.

But despite the party being cancelled outside in 2003, revellers moved indoors to welcome the New Year – as can be seen from this photo inside the Priory.

The Coral entertained the 25,000 strong crowd at the Castlegate in 2006 – and fans were clearly enjoying every minute.

We saw out 2010 with a spectacular fireworks display from His Majesty’s Theatre as crowds gathered to see the light show on Union Terrace.

In 2014, the Hogmanay celebrations flitted to Union Terrace – and still the crowds came to party.

Finishing the year with Dignity… revellers backed up along Union Street on Hogmanay in 2004 to watch Deacon Blue performing on a stage in the Castlegate.