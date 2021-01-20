Thursday, January 21st 2021 Show Links
Nostalgia

Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

by Scott Begbie
January 20, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: January 20, 2021, 10:06 am
© SYSTEMGrampian Police cadets Moira Marshall and June Duncan got a lift from Green Cross Code man Dave Prowse in Ma 1977 when he visited Dyce Primary School to spread the road safety message.
The communities and neighbourhoods of Aberdeen have many stories to tell, built up over the years.

Join us as we open our archives to shine a spotlight on how people have worked, lived and played in Aberdeen over the years… as well as enjoyed some visits from some famous faces, including Green Cross Code Man – and Darth Vader actor – Dave Prowse.

Torry

Torry Academy pupils put on a punchy production of West Side Story at Aberdeen Arts Centre in 1979.

