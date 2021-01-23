10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our weekly series, Katie Paterson and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Husky racer dogs took part in the 27th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally. Just look at those lolling tongues!

2. Crew manager Alan Park from Tayside Fire and Rescue checked flood waters in Back Street, Bridge of Earn, after the River Earn burst its banks due to the high volume of rain and melting snow.

3. Young Forres gymnasts rehearsed for a pantomime. From left to right: Emilie Bidaine, Lauren Cameron and Amy MacDonald.

4. Seventy years to the day after five West Wemyss residents were killed by a second world war sea mine, a memorial was unveiled in their memory. Following a special service in St Adrian’s Church, a sculpture was unveiled bearing the names of Peter Graham, who was just 15, and Colin Smart, George Storrar, James Anderson and David Laing. In a brief but poignant ceremony, tributes were paid to the five heroes who had sacrificed their lives to prevent a worse tragedy. It is believed they were fatally injured while trying to move the mine from the shore near Lady’s Rock, fearing it would drift closer to the village, where it could have caused devastation. The picture shows Jake Drummond, Tom Moffet, Major Ronnie Proctor MBE and Bruce Walker.

5. A wrecked car floats in flood water outside Grantham in South East Queensland, Australia. The small town was hit by flash flooding causing mass destruction. Meanwhile, deadly floodwaters that cut a swath across north-eastern Australia flowed onto the streets of Brisbane, the nation’s third-largest city, forcing people to flee suburbs and skyscrapers.

6. Elvis (Paul Phoenix) with members of Dundee Rep Theatre’s Young Ambassadors in costume.

7. Police attended a bomb scare at the University of Aberdeen’s Hillhead halls of residence.

8. The ceremonial Burning of the Clavie in Burghead sees the flaming tar barrel being carried through the streets before being doused in paraffin and oil.

9. The salmon fishing season on the River Tay was officially launched at a traditional ceremony at Kenmore. Anglers flocked to the scenic Perthshire village for one of the UK’s oldest fishing celebrations. For more than six decades, the Kenmore Hotel and local villagers have teamed up to host the launch event.

10. Police at the scene of a fire which destroyed Hillhead Cottage at Balfour near Fettercairn.