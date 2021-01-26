Aberdeen movie night triggered one of Hollywood’s most infamous stalker attacks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen man Arthur Jackson was fixated when he first saw Hollywood star Theresa Saldana in the movie Defiance 40 years ago.

Jackson’s movie night at Aberdeen’s Queen’s Cinema on January 26 set in motion a chain of events that would ultimately lead to him travelling to America on a “divine mission” to attempt to kill the actress who played Joe Pesci’s wife in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning film Raging Bull.

As a teenager Jackson displayed strange characteristics which saw him described as a harmless oddball by the few who knew him as he grew up in Aberdeen.