Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Community spirit is one of the strengths of living, working and playing in the Granite City.

Join us as we shine a spotlight on Aberdeen’s suburbs, neighbourhoods and institutions over the decades, from visiting pop stars, like Darius, to the early days of flight at Dyce.

Timmer Market

Stall holder Stuart Kidd has these two youngsters mystified with his dancing dolls at the Timmer Market in 1969. Dawn and David Barclay of Kincorth Crescent are clearly impressed.

Kincorth

Suds aplenty during a fund-raising car wash at 75p a time held by the 55th (Kincorth) Scout Troop at the Gateway car park, Bridge of Don in 1988.

Aberdeen Railway Station

Natasha Loftus, 10, with Ben Torriero of the American football team the Scottish Claymores when he arrived at Aberdeen Railway Station in 1996 to hand out T-shirts and posters. They were joined by cheerleaders, clockwise from front, Claire Banks, Shona McKinnie, Rosemary Kinnear and Louise Bestow.

Mannofield

In the war years backyard concerts were a way of keeping up spirits and raising money for comforts for the troops. This one took place in a backyard at 546 Great Western Road, Mannofield, in 1940.

Bridge of Dee

An unusual rush-hour sight as a lone pedestrian strolls leisurely across the Bridge of Dee after it was closed for resurfacing in 1988.

Gallowgate

The 4th Aberdeen Scouts, who are based at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, Gallowgate, get ready to board their train as they set off on a two-week stay in Ireland. The boys are Raymond Simpson, Scott Rutherford, Derek Elphinstone, Craig Davidson, Edward Jenkins, Christopher McPherson, Stuart Lornie, Dennis Walker and Jeffrey Paterson.

Heathryfold

John Sablosky shows off his skills at the skateboard park at Heathryfold in 1978.

Seaton

Dons captain Derek Whyte pictured with some of the children who took part in the Goalgetters training courses at Aulton Park, Seaton, in July 1999.

Union Street

The Banana Splits, popular TV characters of the day, take centre stage as the Aberdeen Festival Parade makes its way down Union Street in 1971.

Dyce

Large crowds gather to watch an aerial display during Empire Air Day at Dyce in 1938.