Step back in time: St Machar’s Cathedral

There is no mistaking the sense of sacred antiquity about St Machar’s Cathedral, standing in the heart of Old Aberdeen.
It has been a place of worship since the 6th century when it was established by St Columba’s disciple, St Machar. Legend has it God instructed him to build a church at a spot where the path of the River Don looks like a bishop’s crozier.
Other legends include William Wallace’s arm being buried in the cathedral wall after the great patriot was hung, drawn and quartered and his body parts sent to different parts of Scotland as a grizzly warning.
