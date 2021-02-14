Step back in time: St Machar’s Cathedral

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

There is no mistaking the sense of sacred antiquity about St Machar’s Cathedral, standing in the heart of Old Aberdeen.

It has been a place of worship since the 6th century when it was established by St Columba’s disciple, St Machar. Legend has it God instructed him to build a church at a spot where the path of the River Don looks like a bishop’s crozier.

Other legends include William Wallace’s arm being buried in the cathedral wall after the great patriot was hung, drawn and quartered and his body parts sent to different parts of Scotland as a grizzly warning.