Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Aberdeen is rightly proud of its sense of community and its rich history and cultural life.

Join us as we take a look at some familiar faces and places over the decades, from Morten Harket – recently revealed on The Masked Singer – to ordinary folk at work and play.

Doonies Farm

Cove Primary pupils Karen Smith, Billy Kilgore and Sarah Booth were a bit wary of this inquisitive llama coming over to say hello at Doonies Farm, Nigg, in 1980.

Tullos

Tullos Model Group took titles including best junior and senior at the International Plastic Modellers’ Society Scottish Championships in Glasgow in 1987.