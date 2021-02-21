Monday, February 22nd 2021 Show Links
Step back in time: Ellon

by Scott Begbie
February 21, 2021, 12:00 pm
Ellon is a bustling, attractive town … but one with a long history stretching back into the mists of time.

Sitting at the point where the River Ythan was shallow enough to be forded, it was a strategic crossing point on the north-east, allowing passage between Aberdeen and Buchan.

A view of Ellon showing Market Street and the Buchan Hotel, taken in 1974.

Over the years it has been home to Picts, Scots, Danes and Normans and was the seat of the powerful Comyn family, who built their castles there until the “Harrying of Buchan” by Robert the Bruce saw Ellon razed.

