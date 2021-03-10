Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The people of Aberdeen are second-to-none when it comes to having a sense of community, culture and generosity.

Little wonder Emmerdale star Chris Chittell looked so happy at the response he received at Pittodrie when he asked Dons fans to support the Anthony Nolan register in 2005.

Join us as we look through other notable moments from the past, highlighting how the Granite City works, lives, plays and gives.

Mannofield

This little parade of shops at Mannofield has changed over the years… here’s how it looked in 1970.

Northfield