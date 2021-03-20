10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our weekly series, Louise Gowans and Graeme Strachan bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Tiny battler Liam Henvey was born 15 weeks prematurely. The Alyth baby defied the odds and his family decided to put on the running shoes to show their gratitude to the neo-natal unit at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital. Liam’s dad James and uncle Gavin did a sponsored walk through the Glens. From left, James Henvey (dad), Gavin Ewart (uncle) with Liam and Lisa Ewart (mum).

Local residents Matt Kaye, Brian McDougall, Secretary Udny Community Council, and Lewis Kaye, pictured at an open consultation session for a community wind turbine project held at Pitmedden Village Hall.

Sensation Science Centre, Dundee, gave free entry to visitors from Fife. It was part of the Fife Science Festival celebrations. Here are Andrew Fretwell, Becky Fretwell and Michael Laughlin enjoying some of Sensation’s interactive displays.

Snow hits Aberdeen! Pictured is six year old Jill Baker catching snow flakes on her tounge.

Dundee’s Menzieshill House saw five generations brought together when baby Danielle May Guild met her great great grandmother, Ina Douris. Pic shows, Alex Douris, 64, (great grandfather), Rebecca Innes, 21, (mum), Kenneth Guild, 24, (dad), Ina, 95, (great great grandmother), Danielle, 16 days old, and Jacqueline Innes, 43 (gran).

Tayport Primary School immersed themselves in fun activities in support of Red Nose Day. Pictured are P2 pupils Abbie Amor and Erin Melhuish.

Charles Burnett from Portsoy was guest speaker at a meeting of the Moray Burial Ground Research Group in the Elgin Library.

Ava Peacock, 9, from Blackford with the Brownies Scarecrow, which she helped to make. The scarecrow section was new to the RHS Perthshire show.

This international image shows volunteer firefighters searching for victims of the tsunami triggered by a massive earthquake at Rikuzentakada, Iwate Prefecture, northern Japan.

Garioch’s Hannah Miley (centre), Loughborough University’s Kate Hutchinson (left) and Swansea Peframance’s Emma Smithurst celebrate winning Gold, Silver and Bronze in the Women’s Open 400m Individual Medley Final during the British Gas Swimming Championships at the Manchester Aquatic Centre, Manchester.