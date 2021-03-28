Step back in time: Aberdeen International Airport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It’s Aberdeen’s gateway to the world… but the city’s bustling international airport has grown beyond recognition from its humble origins almost 90 years ago.

It was opened at Dyce in July 1934 by the airport’s founding father, the flamboyant Eric Gandar Dower, to launch his pioneering airline, Aberdeen Airways – later Allied Airways – initially serving the Northern Isles.

During World War 2 Dyce became an important RAF base, central to the war effort and in the 60s, the airport became a vital hub for the offshore energy industry.