Looking back at the twists and turns of Aberdeen’s thrill-seeking BMX bikers

Hurtling up a ramp at speed on a BMX bike and spinning head over heels was a favourite past-time of thrill-seeking teens in 1980s Aberdeen.

BMX biking began as a craze on the dusty dirt tracks of South California, but soon kids across the world were wanting a piece of the off-road action.

Designed to career over jumps and thump back to earth, many a childhood scrape has been gained through thrashing BMX bikes around homemade tracks.

Inspired by their American dirt-bike heroes, fearless children of the early 70s modified Schwinn Sting-Rays to look like motorbikes.

But by the end of the decade, a new type of bicycle crash-landed into skate-parks around the globe – and firmly into popular culture.

Designed for speed and stunts, the 1980s BMX bicycle – short for Bike Moto Cross – was lighter, shorter and sturdier than its predecessors.

Such was the popularity of the exciting street-sport, that April 1981 saw the establishment of the International BMX Federation.

The phenomenon swept across Britain, and soon young daredevils with energy to burn were building ramps and speeding off them.

In fact, one determined Aberdeen lad even campaigned for a proper track for teen bikers in his neighbourhood in 1984.

We take a look back at our archive photos of 80s kids having fun on their BMX bikes in the Granite City.

Many makeshift racing circuits sprung up around the city as youngsters were desperate to join in the fun.

And thanks to the iconic BMX chase scene in 1982 smash-hit film E.T., the appeal of BMX racing only gained momentum.

BMX biking was so popular at Bankhead Academy in 1984 that a band of teenagers even had the support of headmaster David Eastwood in petitioning for a dedicated bike track nearby.

Mr Eastwood explained: “So often nowadays kids are accused of doing nothing but sit and watch telly.

“There’s obviously no doubt that BMX racing has taken off as a very enjoyable sport for young people.”

It was eventually agreed the council would lease a piece of ground for building a track, but there were concerns the track wouldn’t be suitable for stunt riding.

Teen ringleader David Paterston drew up his own plans featuring a racing track, quarter pipes and a ramp, saying the city’s existing tracks were “quite honestly, rubbish”.

He said: “The council think they should be made for all ages, and they don’t want to make them very exciting, because if people crash they can sue the council.”

But there was delight all round when the Bucksburn BMX track did come to fruition.

The facility, next to Beacon Centre, was hailed by youngsters and councillors alike, and was open to kids from across the city.

By the mid-80s, BMX clubs appeared all over the north-east of Scotland, but not all were as lucky to have tracks like the Bucksburn bikers.

Dozens of kids in Kintore petitioned the then Gordon District Council for a track and promised to “set strict safety rules” if some land was found.

A similar plea in Ellon saw mum more than 130 people sign a petition seeking a dirt track for the town, with a small fundraising group set up to support the project.

But there was disappointment when the council’s environmental and miscellaneous services committee said the authority was not in a position to be building tracks.

Although, assistance “would be considered” for any groups wishing to build their own.

In 1985, the Kemnay Koolstylers BMX Club secured the use of old tennis courts beside Alehousewells School for stunt riding.

Although the council would not fund the building of a new track it did provide bins and gave permission for the site to be altered for biking.

The same year, the Stonehaven Stormers BMX Club reached an agreement with the Forestry Commission to lease a quarry at Dunottar Woods to make a track.

The sport’s enduring appeal saw another group form in the north-east in 1987 – the Bennachie Bandits.

Based in Inverurie, the group had members ranging from aged five to 13, and were on the lookout for land to build a track instead of using the council car park.

Some teen riders were good enough to turn semi-professional, in late 1987 young world champion Scott Carroll visited Aberdeen for a demonstration.

There were thrills on the roof of the St Nicholas Shopping Centre as Scott, of Broughty Ferry, soared above the ramps during the display.

The event gathered crowds as “back-yard biker” Scott visited the city fresh from clinching the title at the Tizer World Championships in England.

The 16-year-old had already taken first place in every Scottish BMX competition to gain a place in the national squad, after practicing on a homemade ramp at 65 Monifeith Road, Dundee.

And a taste of the biking big-time returned to Aberdeen in 1989 when the Castlegate hosted a stunt show featuring the Skyway BMX World Championship team.