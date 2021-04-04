Step back in time: Photographic memories of Edzell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Edzell is a quiet, beautiful village, often described as the “jewel in the crown of Angus”.

But for decades the tranquil spot was at the heart of both the Second World War, as a vital RAF base, then a vital player in the Cold War, as an American military communications centre.

It was one of the US’s most important links in its intelligence gathering operation and has been credited with helping end the Cold War.

Today, Edzell is best known for its beautiful surroundings, picturesque riverside walks through spectacular scenery and the chance to play a round on its popular golf course.

Join us as we take a look at Edzell over the decades.

The Dalhousie Arch is Edzell’s famous landmark at the entrance to the village and is pictured here in 1955. It leads on to the elegant main street, lined with Victorian buildings that have become home to teashops and antique stores, making it a magnet for day-trippers.

RAF Edzell was called up to the cause for the Second World War, having previously been used as a civilian airfield. This photo from 1946 shows some of the last bombers to be fly into RAF Edzell, where they were to be dismantled.

Not many people realize Edzell had its own car racing circuit – but very briefly. Only one meeting was held in 1959. Even at that it was reckoned to be the fastest circuit in Scotland, using the airfield’s runways. Our picture shows a fight for position at the main bend with number 40, W. A. Palmer (Lotus XI), number 29, R. Ross Will (Healey) and number 9, N. J. Scott-Wallace (Jaguar XK 120).

The handing over of RAF Edzell to the United States Navy in 1960, saw a symbolic flag-raising ceremony in the teeth of a snowstorm. Doing the honours were Chief Petty Officer Keenum and Flight Sergeant Soutar.

Edzell has long prided itself on the community spirit in the village. Our picture shows local people coming together in 1977 for the Edzell gala week – including a haggis hurling competition.

Some 37 years after the Stars and Stripes was hoisted aloft at RAF Edzell it came down for a final time in 1997 when the base permanently closed. Father Lawrence (Buzz) Hummer watches as Adam Caudell (left) and Lieutenant Sean McLaren fold the iconic flag for a final time.