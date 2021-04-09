Prince Philip pictured in the north-east through the decades

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke of Edinburgh held a great affection for the north-east, with Balmoral Castle the backdrop to many memorable moments in the life of the Royal Family.

Here is a look at some moments in time captured by our photographers during Prince Philip’s many visits to Aberdeen, Royal Deeside and beyond.

This touching photograph of Prince Philip and The Queen together was taken at Balmoral in 1972 as the royal couple celebrated their silver wedding.

In August 1971, Prince Philip, took the controls of the Queen’s Flight, leaving from Aberdeen Airport, to fly to RAF college at Cranwell to watch Prince Charles receive his wings from the Chief of the Air Staff in a graduation ceremony at the RAF college at Cranwell.

In 1958, the Queen and Prince took the salute for the Boys’ Brigade 75th anniversary march past at Balmoral Castle.

Prince Philip and the rest of the Royal Family, pictured in 1959, when they welcomed President Eisenhower and his son John to Balmoral.

The Duke of Edinburgh pulls the cord to unveil the plaque at the opening of a new centre for the deaf on Smithfield Street in Aberdeen in 1976. Prince Philip toured the centre, which has a workshop, clubroom, accommodation, kitchen, games rooms, and provision for further education and said it was bigger and better than any other centre for the deaf he had seen.

The Duke of Edinburgh sampled some of the tastes of Scotland when he and the Queen visited Baxters and Sons’ HQ at Fochabers in 1982.

The Royal Family gathered for a picture in the grounds of Balmoral Castle in 1979 to mark the 32nd wedding anniversary of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Edinburgh always enjoyed making a splash… here Prince Philip tackles the water hazard at a four-in-hand event at Tarland in 1985.

Prince Philip and The Queen find something to share a laugh over at the Braemar Gathering in 2003.

In 2014, the Duke of Edinburgh made a return visit to his old school, Gordonstoun, to help celebrate its 80th anniversary.

Prince Philip keeps a weather eye out on a wet Braemar Gathering in 2014.