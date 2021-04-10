10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Graeme Strachan bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Stone Carving artist Gillian Forbes was seen at work on Tay Street as she added to her collection of crests that can be seen along the Tay River walk. Gillian was working on the Cognac (France) Crest, which is one of Perth’s twin cities.

Little Tabitha Wood was helping gran Marilyn Reid Wood with her incredible pottery ahead of the Year of the Light Celebrations at her studio in Redcastle Pottery at Lunan Bay. Tabitha is carefully holding some of the pieces that made up the structure which was Marilyn’s take on the Bell Rock Lighthouse.

A group of Black Watch soldiers were setting off from the Tay Road Bridge as they began their challenge to walk from Dundee to Edinburgh to raise money for the MS Society. Back row, left to right: Siobahn Stewart, Ashley Sutherland, Eilidh Cochrane, Mike Carstairs, Rory McIntyre, Grant Stewart. Front: David Paton, Leanne Holler, Louise Holler, Louise Ballantyne and Joanne Ballantyne.

Exhibition curator Clare Brennan was taking a closer look at a sweet piece by artist Michelle Souter which was part of the ‘Telling Tales, Speaking Truths’ exhibition which was held in the Hannah Maclure Centre at Abertay University. Michelle was joined by three other female artists, Paola McClure, Jill Skulina and Zoe Venditozzi who all showcased their work.

Perth Concert Hall celebrates the release of his new entertainment guide in a very country-western photocall. The theme was to help promote the Southern Fried Festival which was happening in the city with Jenn Minchin showing off the new guide which featured Lyle Lovett on the cover.

Member of the 11th Fife, 1st Burntisland Cubs, Ewan Penman, won a national competition to name Deep Sea World’s latest shark and chose the name Scout. Ewan can be seen with a shark jaw at the North Queensferry aquarium.

One of the ground staff at Aberdeen’s Pittodrie stadium was making sure everything was set before a game against Hibs with their friendly hawk on hand to deter any seagulls who may have been looking for free grub from fans.

The force was strong at the 2011 Melrose Sevens Tournament as player Scott Beattie, AKA Princess Leia celebrated his stag do with his Star Troopers all the way from Blackheath, London.

Nine-year-old Saskia Eng had 3,000 Glaswegians on their feet during her audition for Britain’s Got Talent when she was tipped for stardom by none other than David Hasslehoff.

Saskia, from Balgreen in Edinburgh, wowed the crowd at Glasgow’s SECC, and fought off competition from 100,000 other hopefuls to make it to the final 200.

She was given a standing ovation for her rendition of Hey Soul Sister by Train, and received two yes’s from judges Amanda Holden and Michael McIntyre.

But the third and remaining judge David Hasselhoff, who praised the performance, said the youngster could benefit from another year’s practice.

Lost badger cub Bracken was rescued by SSPCA staff after mysteriously landing itself down a rabbit hole.

The five-week-old orphan was found by a member of the public in the burrow in Torphicen, near Bathgate, West Lothian.

Head of the mammal section at the charity’s Wildlife Rescue Centre, Krystal Hatchison, was seen helping little Bracken to eat.