Enjoy a flavour of school dinners over the years in the north and north-east

Council bosses in Aberdeenshire got their just desserts when plans to scrap custard and ice cream from primary school dinners prompted an angry backlash from parents and pupils.

Pupils at Rhynie Primary, near Huntly, have now launched a petition to get the puddings restored to their rightful place on the menu.

While William Dibb, 11, and Angus Beverly, 10, wait to see if they end up with happily ever afters, here’s a look at school meals across the north-east and north over the decades from our archives.

A touching moment in the kitchen of Smithfield School, Aberdeen, when youngsters who attended school dinners made a card and presented it to cook Frances Stewart of Cornhill Court in 1986. She was retiring after 11 years at the school.

A busy lunch time as kids tuck into some tasty grub… including what looks suspiciously like custard, at Maud Primary School in the 1980s.

Serving up treats, as well as memories, this photo from the 1950s shows the school dinner ladies who kept the pupils fed at the old Bridge of Don School.

Jack MacLean, of Foyers, who drove the MacBraynes bus service between Foyers and Inverness from 1935 to 1974, is pictured delivering school meals to Aldourie Primary School at Dores.

For National School Meals Week in 1998, Middlefield Primary in Aberdeen took on a safari theme with the staff putting on a brave – or should that be fierce – face.

Dons stars Darren Young and Kevin McNaughton helped ensure kids at Cornhill Primary School met their goal of healthier school meals in 2000 by enjoying an apple with Justine Elrick and Stefanie Rodriquez.

In 2008 a new range of school dinner options were introduced at Bishopmill Primary in Elgin… and met with the approval of pupil Jana Williamson.

When pupils went back to Westhill Primary School after the summer holidays in 2005, they were greeted with healthy options to choose from.

Robert Gordon’s pupil, Jonathan Reeks created a winning lunchtime dish for the 750 school dinners as part of a competition in 2011. Eight-year-0ld Jonathan and his winning Harry Potter-themed dish is pictured with catering manager of the Olive Garden Jo Watson and Head of Juniors at the school, Mrs Mennie.

Banish any idea of a traditional school dinner which had chips with everything…. assistant, Fiona Potter, serves pupils at the salad bar in Elgin Academy canteen in 2012.