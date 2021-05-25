Eyes on the pies: Rolling back the years at bakeries in Aberdeen

Whether you call it a buttery or a rowie, everyone can agree that Aberdeen has been home to generations of top bakeries and sweet treats.
It is thought the dense and salty north-east delicacy was first invented for fishermen as a high-fat, high-calorie meal that would last for weeks at sea.
Maybe you thought the best ones were from Thains, or perhaps you favoured Aitkens, either way, we’ve rolled back the years with archive snaps of some of Aberdeen’s favourite bakers.
Mitchell and Muil Ltd
This tempting window display at 496 Union Street, now a Starbucks, once belonged to long-established and much-loved Aberdeen bakers Mitchell and Muil.
