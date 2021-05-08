10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Mackie Rugby Club was celebrating the 10th annual Mackie Mini’s Tournament this week in 2011. Young players Zander Begg (Blacks) and Ross Kirkwood (Reds) were joined by Ciaran Dreelan, Aker Qserv director (left) and Glasgow Warriors’ John Barclay.

Aberdeen-based writer Leila Aboulela is pictured below holding her debut novel The Translator. Leila, who is originally from Sudan was shortlisted in the 2011 Commonwealth Writers Prize and Her collection of short stories Elsewhere, Home won the Saltire Fiction Book of the Year Award in 2018 and her work has been translated into several languages. Leila Aboulela with her book The Translator.

Margaret Burns from Lossiemouth, right, was named as the first student president of the Scottish Agricultural College in 2011 with Aberdeen senior tutor, Collette Coll celebrating the achievement alongside her.

In scenes that aren’t too unlike the images we are showing in news articles over the past few days election officials count ballot papers at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre after the polls shut. The only difference being heightened social distancing and we can actually see these happy ladies smiles.

While it may not be the most traditional of settings to tie the knot, bride and groom Veronica Slater and Stephen Brown dived in at the deep end as they took a swim with some spectacular guests at Deep Sea World – the aquarium’s sharks.

This is just some of the brave group of motorcyclists who took part in an annual bike run to raise funds for the Maggie’s Centre in Dundee. They are all pictured smiling after reaching their destination.

For many of us, especially ladies, having a great selection of shoes to fit any weather or occasion is a vital part of our wardrobes. However not many of us have such a large variety as Lisa Callander from Dundee who was seen showing off her impressive collection below.

Pupils at Websters High School in Kirriemuir were looking excited, and rightly so, as they were heading off on an adventure of a lifetime as they travelled to Kenya. Left to right, Rosy Duncan, Alastair Turner, Callum Hogan and Lucy Upton.

Winner of the 2011 St Andrews University Prize for the Environment award, Jonathan den Hartog of BioLite, is seen below looking very chuffed with his achievement. The inventor had come up with the BioLite cookstove which slashed emissions by up to 95% and also provided electricity for charging LED lights and mobile phones.

Despite the dreary weather many of us have been faced with over the past week the sun definitely had its hat on ten years ago at the Active Kids Adventure Park in Stanley. Tuppence the highland cow was certainly enjoying the sunshine if this image is anything to go by.

Renovations can uncover all kinds of hidden gems which Lucy McDonald and her daughter Libby from Clarkston found out when they uncovered a letter and a “Lucky Penny”, hidden away in a recess of their home while decorating.

The letter was from a young boy called Robert Hicks in 1958, who used to live in the house.