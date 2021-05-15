10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

It was celebrations for Nairn County in the 2011 Fosters Highland League Cup Final as they battled it out against Fraserburgh at Princess Royal Park in Banff. The game ended 4-0 meaning the side were lifting their second cup.

Women were braving the elements for the annual Paddle Symposium at Findhorn in Moray ten years ago. Here Inverness Canoe Club instructor Maragaret Pearson prepares to take to the water.

Aberdonian dancer Harris Beattie was selected for the Mid associate Scheme for the Royal School of Ballet in London in 2011 and since the ballet performer has played Billy in Billy Elliot the Musical in London’s West End he also won a Gold medal at the Adeline Genée International Ballet Competition 2017, plus the Choreographic Award and Audience Choice Award; being the first person in the history of the competition to win all three.



Pupils at the Co Operative funded bee keeping course held at the Scottish School of Forestry in Inverness look on as they are taught the tricks of the trade by course tutor Bryce Reynard.

The West Sands beach in St Andrews was once again home to the Chariots of Fire race a decade ago. Hundreds of children and adults took part in the race which made the runners tackle tricky terrains with many different types of sand lining the course.

Kathryn Wood and Callum Hardie from Madras College were looking chuffed with their hard work as the pair are pictured with the fantastic models they made during a sculpture workshop at Fife’s Kellie Castle.

Horse vaulter Joanne Eccles from Tillicoultry was seemingly defying gravity during a training session with one of her horses, Tylers Kernel. Joanne has had a magnificent career in vaulting winning the World Equestrian games in Kentucky in 2010 and retaining her title at the games in Caen in 2014.

She also won the Gold Medal at the World Championships in 2012, vaulting on WH.Bentley lunged by her father John Eccles.

Eccles was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to equestrian vaulting.

Parents Umarah Owais and Muhammed Owais Razzak alongside their young son Aaban Owais made a lucky escape from their flat in Stirling Street, Dundee. The family had to be rescued from their flat by firefighters after a fire broke out in the flat below, trapping them in the building.

Corporal Neil Lennon and Major Gary Wallace are pictured with Bouncing Betty, a 1943 Ford GPWA which was at Discovery Point as part of a Help for Heroes charity event. The unusual car was one of just many at the venue as local classic car clubs came together to help raise money for the charity.

It was ladies day at Perth Race Course, and luckily it looked like the weather was shining bright – I am sure not as bright as some of the outfits and hats that would have been on show. Here Karen Wilkie and Kelly Johnston from Perth were looking stunning as they enjoyed their day.