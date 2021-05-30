Read all about it! Some iconic headlines from Aberdeen’s past

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 14 million historic newspaper pages will be made available online over the next three years.

Findmypast and the British Library have announced an extension of their long-term partnership which was originally launched in 2011.

The British Newspaper Archive has seen the number of searches performed on the site increase by 45% and new users by 25% year on year, suggesting many are taking lockdown as an opportunity to discover history for themselves and transform their understanding of past events both great and small.

To celebrate we have taken a look back at some of the newspaper headlines from the Press and Journal, Evening Express and People’s Journal which have gone down in history.

How the guns fell silent on World War One in 1918

The sinking of the Titanic in 1912

Britain on the brink of war in September 1939

Striking black gold in the North Sea back in 1970

Celebrating The Queen taking the throne in 1952

Lights out over Britain in 1939 as war clouds gather

The People’s Journal in October 1939 suggests women can banish the war gloom by drinking wine

The balance of power was shifting in Aberdeen in 1950

The King’s message to the Empire in September 1939