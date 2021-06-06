10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland and beyond.

In our weekly series, Louise Gowans and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

England’s Eoin Morgan hits the ball back towards Sri Lankan bowler Rangana Herath during the Second Npower Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The match ended in a draw.

It was party time at the Queens Hotel in Dundee as students and staff from Dundee College donned their glad rags and attended the Summer Ball. Its safe to say they all scrubbed up well.

Students Andreas Anderson, Rosie Collinge, Martin Kenmore, Anastasiya Shkurko and Fritz Lodge were enjoying a day at the West Sands beach in St Andrews thanks to the unusually warm weather the region was receiving. Luckily we have been seen some cracking sunshine this week too.

Second and third year pupils who took part in The Rep’s Costume Design project were invited to visit the wardrobe department at The Rep to see what goes on when creating and fitting the theatre’s costumes. Some of the students are pictured here with Emily Winter who played the lead role in the production of Anna Karenina.

Dunbog Primary School near Cupar was holding various activities as part of their eco day including a walk, painting and growing vegetables. Here some of the pupils got to watch on as they released goldfish into the school pond.

Pupils from P1 and P2 at Cults Primary School enjoy a day at Easter Anguston playing in the new play area. Katie Cox, left, and Corin Smith, right, were enjoying climbing on the new wooden play park which had been installed.

Residents in Newburgh had their thinking caps on as they took part in the third annual Scarecrow Festival in 2011. The theme was “Nursery Rhymes and Fairy Tales” with this Humpty Dumpty inspired creation fitting the theme perfectly.

Balgay Bowling Club in Dundee held a cheese and wine party to celebrate the efforts of honorary members Alex McGurk and John Dickson and groundsmen John Mair and Arthur Cruickshank for their work at the club. The following week the club would host a fundraising concert at the Whitehall Theatre to raise funds for a new roof for the bowling club, with entertainment from Gordon Cree, Cheryl Forbes and Simone Welsh and others.

Chris Ninham ran the London Marathon to raise funds for The British Heart Foundation in 2011 with the money raised being topped up by children at the Wendy House Nursery in Perth where his son attended. The children took part in sponsored toddle-athon and a party event.

Below some of the children and staff were seen handing over the cheque for £1918 to Chris.

Nursery pupils at Kingwells School found a Paddington Bear in the playground and have been doing posters and pictures to try to find it’s owner.

Pictured are clockwise, from bottom Paddington, Rachel Moverley, Thomas Burke, Henry Burke and Sophie Lingard can be seen with their missing poster artwork.